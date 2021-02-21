Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 44.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.44.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $92.24 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $147.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

