Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 19,878 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,665,000 after buying an additional 6,940,708 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 525,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after buying an additional 153,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $1,752,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $33.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $226,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,384 shares of company stock valued at $314,429 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

