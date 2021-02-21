Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 20,812 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 124.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,308,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,919,000 after purchasing an additional 254,238 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,299,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,233,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,073,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after buying an additional 32,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 796,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,061,000 after buying an additional 47,190 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $61.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $121,430.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,306 shares of company stock worth $625,444 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.