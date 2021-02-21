Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Mizuho upped their price objective on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $56.01 on Friday. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $79.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03.

In related news, insider James Trager sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $267,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at about $922,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

