Nord/LB Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €110.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €102.54 ($120.63).

Airbus stock opened at €91.77 ($107.96) on Thursday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business has a fifty day moving average of €90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €79.17.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

