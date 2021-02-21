Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,308 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC opened at $258.03 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.88. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.