NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NORMA Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.50 ($47.65).

NOEJ opened at €41.22 ($48.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.47. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 52 week high of €45.20 ($53.18). The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 710.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

