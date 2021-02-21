Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives C$51.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CSFB set a C$56.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, February 8th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Northland Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$48.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$20.52 and a 12 month high of C$51.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.60.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

