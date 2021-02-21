Northland Securities Boosts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $450.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target hoisted by Northland Securities from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $431.17.

Shares of RNG opened at $427.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.94. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total value of $5,150,934.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,299 shares in the company, valued at $82,907,012.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.47, for a total transaction of $273,562.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,225.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,111 shares of company stock worth $59,057,361 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,513,981,000 after acquiring an additional 93,899 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,116,000 after acquiring an additional 163,060 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its position in RingCentral by 18.6% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

