Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.52

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.52 and last traded at $58.37, with a volume of 139054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.50.

A number of analysts have commented on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 13,914.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

