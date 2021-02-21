Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

NYSE:NTR opened at $56.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 332.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $57.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.93.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

