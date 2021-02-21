nYFI (N0031) Price Down 3.3% This Week

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. nYFI has a market cap of $520,801.71 and $72,055.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, nYFI has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One nYFI token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get nYFI alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.73 or 0.00535441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00068549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00090137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00064109 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00077928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00032497 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.58 or 0.00393780 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253. The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org.

nYFI Token Trading

nYFI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nYFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nYFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.