Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is a pharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs for human and veterinary oncology. Its drugs portfolio comprises Paclical, Doxophos, Docecal and OAS-19, for human treatment as well as Paccal Vet-CA1 and Doxophos Vet, for cancer treatment in dogs, which are in different clinical phases. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is based in Uppsala, Sweden. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:OASMY opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $164.40 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.22.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 34.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Company Profile

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations based on cytostatics. The company offers Apealea/Paclical for the treatment of ovarian cancer that has completed phase III clinical trial, as well as in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation of cytostatic docetaxel in combination with XR-17 that has completed pre-clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer.

