Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE OIS traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $6.71. 543,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,839. The company has a market cap of $409.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Oil States International by 21.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Oil States International by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oil States International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Oil States International by 19.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

