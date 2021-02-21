OKCash (OK) Price Reaches $0.0781 on Major Exchanges

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. OKCash has a total market cap of $6.20 million and $30,733.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OKCash has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0781 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,385.75 or 0.99934553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00039194 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00152962 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003609 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,315,475 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

