Old North State Trust LLC Reduces Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Old North State Trust LLC cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after acquiring an additional 369,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after acquiring an additional 261,748 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,669,000 after purchasing an additional 247,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,982,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

NYSE APD opened at $263.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.32 and a 200-day moving average of $282.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

