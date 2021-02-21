OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

OCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Benchmark upgraded OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoCyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.37 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 1,460,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $4,994,157.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OncoCyte by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in OncoCyte by 42.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

