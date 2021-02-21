ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ONEOK by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 451,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 75,957 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 70,597 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $1,366,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

NYSE:OKE opened at $45.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

