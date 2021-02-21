ONEOK (OKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

Get ONEOK alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.