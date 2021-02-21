OneSmart International Education Group (ONE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect OneSmart International Education Group to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneSmart International Education Group stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. OneSmart International Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $685.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Get OneSmart International Education Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OneSmart International Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

OneSmart International Education Group Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for OneSmart International Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSmart International Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.