Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of ONTO stock traded up $3.43 on Tuesday, reaching $66.27. 483,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,191. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.79 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $66.35.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at $17,315,100.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,180 shares of company stock worth $12,888,716 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

