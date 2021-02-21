Open Platform (OPEN) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $53,109.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Open Platform has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00059809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.95 or 0.00768590 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00042240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00058273 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00018655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00040397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,647.54 or 0.04625184 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

Open Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.