OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 10,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 281.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,275,804. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OPK opened at $4.81 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

