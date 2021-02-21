Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) PT Raised to $24.00 at Barclays

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its target price increased by Barclays from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OPRT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $452.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $148,122.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $377,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $488,588.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 15.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 20,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

