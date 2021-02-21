Oppen Peter H. Van Sells 25,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PI opened at $72.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $29,575,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after buying an additional 275,218 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 515,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after buying an additional 163,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 147,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 570.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 62,057 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PI shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.89.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

