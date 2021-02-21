Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

FMTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FMTX opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $121,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.