Oppenheimer Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $29.33.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

