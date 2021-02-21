Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WING. Barclays upgraded shares of Wingstop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.73.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $140.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.48. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $3,603,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $834,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

