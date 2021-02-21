Oppenheimer Weighs in on Black Knight, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Black Knight in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Black Knight alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKI. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

NYSE:BKI opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%.

In other Black Knight news, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 278,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.