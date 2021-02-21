Oppenheimer Weighs in on Tilray Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tilray in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Tilray alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.98.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,725 shares during the period. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,008,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.