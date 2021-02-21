Orbimed Advisors Llc Buys 1,285,714 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,285,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $105.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRVS shares. Mizuho lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

