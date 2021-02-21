Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and $124,912.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.42 or 0.00514352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00068586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00089840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00064687 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00078626 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00031270 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.88 or 0.00398099 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 6,558,594 tokens. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com.

Origin Dollar Token Trading

Origin Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.