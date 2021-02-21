Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.35

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 102320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,659,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $755,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $927,000. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:SFTW)

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily in Software-as-a-Service model. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

