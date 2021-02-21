Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Insider Jeff Evanson Sells 56,973 Shares

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) insider Jeff Evanson sold 56,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $145,281.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,734.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.46. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 52,657 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,468 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outlook Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

