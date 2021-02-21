Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Trading Up 3.1%

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) shares were up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.78 and last traded at $36.78. Approximately 2,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 955,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,942,000. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 46.63% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

