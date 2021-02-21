Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Up 15.2%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s stock price rose 15.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.96 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 316,738,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 82,520,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 269,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $5,467,358.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,204,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $28,761,052.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,586,033.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,205,667 shares of company stock valued at $107,623,718.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $965,814,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,396 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,091,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,346,000. Finally, P STS SPV GP IA LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,809,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

