Parachute (PAR) Price Tops $0.0130 on Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. Parachute has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $278,401.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00054544 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003575 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000108 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,888,747 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.