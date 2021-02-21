Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Park National worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Park National by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after buying an additional 134,052 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,314,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 4,450.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 56,034 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $120.21 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $120.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $121.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

