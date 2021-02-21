Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Get Park National alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Park National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $120.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.03. Park National has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $120.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park National will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Park National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Park National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Park National by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Park National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Park National by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park National (PRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.