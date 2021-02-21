Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives $275.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $275.86.

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,469 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,944,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,977.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 344,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,746,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $279.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.89. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $293.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

