ParkinGo Reaches Market Cap of $860,122.95 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $860,122.95 and $715.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,391.36 or 0.99848078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00038445 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006259 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00157160 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars.

