Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 760 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 935,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,490,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $88.92 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.09.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.