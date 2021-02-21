Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $415,000 Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 25,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.81, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $34.09.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

