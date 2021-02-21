Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $39.22.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

