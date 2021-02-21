Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 510 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $100.80 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.63. The stock has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.93.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

