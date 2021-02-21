Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 10,092 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,092 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 86,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

