Paul Luongo Sells 7,857 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $741,700.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 270,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,522,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul Luongo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69.

On Thursday, December 24th, Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $207,128.76.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Paul Luongo sold 7,775 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $631,485.50.

NYSE FSLY opened at $80.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,576,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY has been the subject of several research reports. Pritchard Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

