PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) shares rose 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 3,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 13,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.

PAX Global Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PXGYF)

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

