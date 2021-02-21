PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 2.9% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,034,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in PayPal by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.92. 9,413,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,396,024. The stock has a market cap of $336.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.31 and its 200 day moving average is $214.98.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

