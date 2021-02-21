PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Trading Up 7.8%

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)’s share price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.24. Approximately 562,055 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 266,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $763.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.30%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 14,300 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $123,695.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 25,300 shares of company stock worth $228,285 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in PBF Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the third quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the third quarter worth about $87,000. 24.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

